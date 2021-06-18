Billie Eilish's Alleged Beau Matthew Tyler Vorce Apologizes For Racist Posts, Riled More People Up

Billie Eilish's rumored boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce is getting a lot of heat recently after his controversial posts resurfaced around the internet.

According to E! Online, Vorce is facing allegations for using the N-word and making offensive remarks about Asians and the LGBTQIA+ community.

In the screenshots of the post, which was not yet proven to be real, posted by Eilish's fans, the 29-year-old star allegedly fat-shamed singer Adele, called out Asians for wearing masks, and more (check out the screenshots below)

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Billie Eilish’s fans upset with resurfaced homophobic and racist statements allegedly made by Billie’s new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce (29). Billie and Matthew were recently seen together at Disney. pic.twitter.com/BHCePrXkZJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

The actor recently took to his Instagram stories to acknowledge and apologize about the situation.

"I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. the language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are." he wrote (via the outlet mentioned above)

Vorce then stated that he's "deeply sorry" and "ashamed" that he had used those words in the past. He also mentioned that he was not raised that way and regretted using those foul language.

He concluded his statement by promising that he won't do it again and will "take full responsibility" and hold himself "accountable" for his actions.

His Instagram account remains private at the time of this writing.

READ NOW: John Paragon Mysterious Cause of Death:'Pee-wee's Playhouse' Actor Passed Away 2 Months Ago

Fans not convinced with his apology

Following his statement, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the actor's apology.

"he was 20+ years old, he should have known better." one fan wrote.

"A grown man?? Who realized his mistakes after ppl started attacking him?? Okay....." another user wrote.

"He's sorry because he was caught, nothing genuine about it." a fan chimed in.

Even though he faced major backlash from most Twitter users, some still sided with him, "Cancel culture doesn't work.. It never will... And if an apology is never accepted, what's even the point in wanting celebrities to apologize then?" one wrote.

Still, fans continued to dismiss other supporters who defend him "stop defending a grown ass man for saying racial and homophobic slurs??" one tweeted.

Billie Eilish also faced controversy

As we previously reported, Vorce's rumored girlfriend, Billie Eilish, had also faced backlash from fans this week for allegedly queer-bating as she was seen hanging out with the actor.

Other fans then shut down the allegations by saying Eilish never came out as a part of LGBTQIA+ and never was romantically involved with a woman in the past.

Are Matthew Tyler Vorce and Billie Eilish dating?

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker was photographed with the actor numerous times over the past months causing fans to speculate whether they're in a relationship or not.

Billie spotted with Matthew Tyler Vorce recently pic.twitter.com/Lw64BKbSeT — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) April 19, 2021

Both Vorce and Eilish never publicly addressed the ongoing romance rumors.

READ ALSO: Tati Westbrook Youtube Comeback Makes Explosive Revelations on Marital Problems, Controversies, and MORE

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles