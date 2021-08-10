Clare Dunn has a sign of relief as her alleged attacker has been identified, and police officials are still looking for him because he's still on the loose.

According to TMZ, a warrant has been out for Albert Boakye, a 46-year-old Lyft driver who allegedly assaulted Dunn.

Authorities are still looking for Boakye as they are ready to charge him with misdemeanor assault. Dunn provided the driver's photo from the app, and cops had identified him immediately.

No further information regarding the suspect has been released to the public.

The "Get Out" songstress previously spoke to People, as reported by The Daily Mail UK, to detail the horrifying encounter she experienced in the hands of Boakye.

Dunn stated that she was hanging out with friends in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 25. When she separated ways with her girlfriends, the singer decided to book a Lyft ride home with another companion.

Lyft is a popular app that lets users book a carpool similar to Uber.

The country singer then mentioned that she doesn't feel good about the ride, and her intuition is telling her something, but she ignored it.

Their ride arrived, and her friend was dropped off first. Dunn stated that her home was approximately around 10 miles away from where they are at the time.

Dunn asked the driver to take a different direction to avoid going on the highway, but Boakye allegedly ignored her.

When the car barrelled along the interstate and the right direction was missed, Dunn proceeded to confront the driver, but Boakye allegedly started screaming at her. She added that there was a language barrier as the driver's English "wasn't the best."

Boakye then decided to pull over, about a mile away from her drop-off location. Dunn said she tried calling 911, but the driver immediately grabbed her by the collar.

The singer was "ripped out" from the vehicle and "slammed into a ditch." Dunn mentioned that she thought she dialed the wrong number; however, 911 was able to call her back, making her scream for help.

The driver immediately left the scene, leaving her on the side of the road. Dunn managed to run home before going to the emergency room of a nearby hospital. Dunn suffered cuts and bruises across her face.

Dunn still fears for everyone's safety as the driver is still "out on the street," and she's worried that other people could experience the unfortunate fate she encountered.

Per the outlet mentioned above, Lyft had already ousted the driver from their application, and they're cooperating with police officials.

