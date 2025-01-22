Barron Trump's tailor, Nathan Pearce, shared glowing remarks about the youngest son of President Donald Trump, describing the 18-year-old as intelligent, witty, and exceptionally polite.

Pearce, the founder and CEO of Pearce Bespoke, recounted his experience working with Barron in an interview with Women's Wear Daily.

"He's this super-bright kid. He's well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He's just very fascinating to talk to," Pearce said. The tailor explained that his relationship with Barron began through social media influencer Justin Waller, who introduced the two.

"Justin said he wanted to introduce me to Barron. Literally a week later I was on a flight down to Mar-a-Lago," Pearce shared.

For his father's recent inauguration, Barron collaborated closely with Pearce to design a bespoke suit. Pearce recalled that Barron even traveled to Louisiana, where the company is based, to personally select fabrics, linings, and buttons for his outfit.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Barron stood next to his mother, Melania Trump, and watched as his father took the oath of office, wearing a tailored dark blue suit and matching tie.

Pearce highlighted Barron's personality, calling him "hilarious" and praising his dry sense of humor. "He's super-sharp. You put him in a room with star businessmen and he will hold his own. He can talk to them all day because he's witty, smart, and has a dry sense of humor," Pearce said. He also described Barron as down-to-earth and remarkably gracious, noting that he constantly thanked him throughout the tailoring process.

"He is nice as can be and hospitable," Pearce added.

Pearce expressed his gratitude for being chosen by Barron. "I recognize that Barron Trump could be choosing from tailors all over the world, and he chose me and Pearce Bespoke. I'm super-grateful and super-proud of that," he said.

One of the most interesting tables at the Inauguration luncheon is Barron Trump's (red arrow). For the last 30 minutes, Jeff Bezos, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio have been locked into conversation with Trump's youngest. pic.twitter.com/zACsm56X7t — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025

At the inauguration's luncheon, Barron reportedly mingled comfortably with influential figures, including Jeff Bezos, Marco Rubio, and John Thune. However, his contrasting demeanor with his seat mate Elon Musk during the event became a talking point online. Social media users remarked on the distinct energy between Musk and Barron, with one noting, "Who decided to put @elonmusk and Barron Trump beside each other? The difference in energy is hilarious."