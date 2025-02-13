It was George Lopez's turn to shimmy down the Spirit Tunnel at The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Lopez, with a head full of flowing, gray hair, a full beard and mustache, danced down the hallway in a black blazer, pants and sweater as staff sung: "Oh my gosh, it's George Lopez," in a playful nod to the George Lopez show theme song.

Some fans loved Lopez's energy in a post shared on Thursday, Feb. 13.

One wrote: "He's a comedian/actor...he's playing his part well with the hair too," while another penned: "Ma man put that robot move on. They couldn't handle it 😂😂😂. This guy is Royalty y'all." A third fan wrote: "George didn't come to play no games!"

Others were a bit critical of his appearance. "Bro looks like a Mexican Einstein," described one fan, while others compared his new look to that of Albert Einstein.

"Why I thought this was AI and it was Albert Einstein," one poster said. Another questioned if the post had used a filter, while someone else said, "It's giving Einstein."

Lopez, 63, was on the show to promote his final comedy stand-up special Muy Católico on Prime Video. "In his final stand-up special, George Lopez reflects on aging, Latino family dynamics, and cultural quirks," the tagline reads.

During his sit-down, he also described how he has "never been lucky in love" after Hudson brought up Valentine's Day.

"I'm going to take some Ambien and wake up Sunday," he began. "[I've] really been terrible in love situations."

"Is that why you love Love is Blind so much, the TV show?" Hudson asked, referring to the Netflix reality series. "That's my jam right there," Lopez answered.

"I feel like with Love is Blind, you talk to someone through a wall, and you pick to marry them but your family don't know. [...] And they're like, 'We're getting married in two weeks!' and there's always a dad that doesn't agree," he added. "Then they take you to the altar, and they make you decide right then and there! [...] It's hard to be in love, but Love is Blind is making it almost impossible."

"Would you ever go on Love is Blind?" Hudson, 43, asked. He said he never would, but said he's "prepared, if asked, to be The Golden Bachelor." His declaration was met with cheers and support from Hudson and the studio audience.

George Lopez: Muy Católico premieres on Prime Video on February 18.