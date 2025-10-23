Latin Billboards 2025: Todos los ganadores
MIAMI - La organización Billboard celebró los primeros 25 años de los Billboard Latin Music Awards, conocidos como los Latin Billboards, con una gala en la ciudad de Miami, a la que asistieron algunos de los artistas más importantes de la música latina, comenzando por: Bad Bunny., quien recibió el premio de Billboard Top Latin Artist del siglo XXI.
El Conejo comenzó la noche con un récord de 27 nominaciones y el apoyo de sus colegas ante las críticas de los sectores más conservadores de Estados Unidos, tras el anuncio de que será el artista principal del espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl de 2026.
Laura Pausini recibió el Premio Ícono, Peso Pluma el Premio Salón de la Fama y Peso Pluma el premio Vanguardia.
La cantautora colombiana Goyo, la actriz mexicanoamericana Elizabeth Gutiérrez y el conductor mexicano Javier Poza, fueron los escogidos para conducir la gala, que tuvo lugar en el James L. Knight Center, el downtown de la capital del Sol.
Estos son el resto de los nominados y los ganadores. Estos últimos serán señalados en negritas a medida que se vayan anunciando.
Artist of the Year / Artista del Año
Bad Bunny
Fuerza Regida
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Artist of the Year, New / Artista del Año, Debut
Alemán
Clave Especial
Floyy Menor
Kapo
Netón Vega
Tour of the Year / Gira del Año
Aventura
Chayanne
Luis Miguel
Rauw Alejandro
Shakira
Crossover Artist of the Year / Artista Crossover del Año
Ayra Starr
Benny Blanco
Bruno Mars
ROSÉ
Rvssian
Ty Dolla $ign
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year / Global 200 Artista Latino del Año
Bad Bunny
Fuerza Regida
Karol G
Netón Vega
Tito Double P
🎵 SONG CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year / Canción Latina del Año (Global 200)
Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
Bad Bunny – DTMF
Bad Bunny – Nuevayol
Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – Tu Boda
Hot Latin Song of the Year / Canción Hot Latin del Año
Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
Bad Bunny – DTMF
Bad Bunny – EOO
Bad Bunny – Nuevayol
Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – Tu Boda
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event / Colaboración Vocal del Año
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera – Me Jalo
Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – Tu Boda
Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny – Qué Pasaría...
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – Khe?
Tito Double P & Peso Pluma – Dos Días
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male / Artista Masculino del Año
Bad Bunny
Netón Vega
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female / Artista Femenina del Año
Karol G
Selena Gomez
Shakira
Yailin La Más Viral
Young Miko
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Dúo o Grupo del Año
Clave Especial
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
The Marías
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year / Sello Discográfico del Año
Double P
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Song of the Year / Canción del Año (Latin Airplay)
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera – Me Jalo
Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Natti Natasha – Desde Hoy
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – Khe?
Shakira – Soltera
Latin Airplay Label of the Year / Sello Discográfico del Año (Airplay)
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Sales Song of the Year / Canción del Año (Ventas)
Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
Bad Bunny – DTMF
Bad Bunny – Nuevayol
Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Xavi & Manuel Turizo – En Privado
Streaming Song of the Year / Canción del Año (Streaming)
Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
Bad Bunny – DTMF
Bad Bunny – Nuevayol
Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – Tu Boda
💿 ALBUM CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE ÁLBUMES
Top Latin Album of the Year / Álbum del Año
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Netón Vega – Mi Vida Mi Muerte
Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
Tito Double P – Incómodo
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male / Artista Masculino del Año
Bad Bunny
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female / Artista Femenina del Año
Becky G
Cazzu
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Dúo o Grupo del Año
Aventura
Clave Especial
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year / Sello Discográfico del Año
Double P
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
💖 LATIN POP CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE POP LATINO
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Solista del Año
Danny Ocean
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Dúo o Grupo del Año
Ha*Ash
Jesse & Joy
Maná
Morat
Sin Bandera
Latin Pop Song of the Year / Canción Pop del Año
Danny Ocean & Kapo – Imagínate
Maluma – Cosas Pendientes
Rauw Alejandro – Carita Linda
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & The Marías – Ojos Tristes
Shakira – Soltera
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year / Sello Discográfico del Año (Pop Airplay)
AP Global
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Top Latin Pop Album of the Year / Álbum Pop del Año
Cazzu – Latinaje
Danny Ocean – Babylon Club
Kapo – Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha
Latin Mafia – Todos Los Días Todo El Día
Quevedo – Buenas Noches
🌴 TROPICAL CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS TROPICALES
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Solista del Año (Tropical)
Elvis Crespo
Jerry Rivera
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Dúo o Grupo del Año (Tropical)
Aventura
Chino & Nacho
Grupo Niche
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year / Canción del Año (Tropical)
Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos – Ángel
Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Rauw Alejandro – Tú Con Él
Xavi & Manuel Turizo – En Privado
Top Tropical Album of the Year / Álbum del Año (Tropical)
Grupo Kual? Dinastía Pedraza – Los Reyes de la Cumbia Sonidera: En México
Los Hermanos Rosario – Grandes Éxitos
Natti Natasha – En Amargue
Prince Royce – Eterno
Rubby Pérez – ¡Grandes Éxitos!
🇲🇽 REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS REGIONAL MEXICANO
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Solista del Año
Iván Cornejo
Junior H
Netón Vega
Peso Pluma
Tito Double P
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Dúo o Grupo del Año
Clave Especial
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
Los Tigres del Norte
Regional Mexican Song of the Year / Canción del Año (Regional Mexicano)
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera – Me Jalo
Fuerza Regida – Por Esos Ojos
Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – Tu Boda
Peso Pluma & Netón Vega – La Patrulla
Tito Double P & Peso Pluma – Dos Días
Top Regional Mexican Album of the Year / Álbum del Año (Regional Mexicano)
Fuerza Regida – 111XPANTÍA
Iván Cornejo – Mirada
Netón Vega – Mi Vida Mi Muerte
Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Tito Double P – Incómodo
🔥 LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE RITMO LATINO
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Solista del Año (Ritmo Latino)
Bad Bunny
Feid
Kapo
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Dúo o Grupo del Año (Ritmo Latino)
Alexis & Fido
Baby Rasta & Gringo
J-King & Maximan
Jowell & Randy
Mambo Kingz
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year / Canción del Año (Ritmo Latino)
Bad Bunny – DTMF
Bad Bunny – EOO
Bad Bunny – Nuevayol
Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny – Qué Pasaría...
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – Khe?
Top Latin Rhythm Album of the Year / Álbum del Año (Ritmo Latino)
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
FloyyMenor – El Comienzo
Karol G – Trópicoqueta
Omar Courtz – Primera Musa
Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
✍️ WRITERS & PRODUCERS / ESCRITORES Y PRODUCTORES
Songwriter of the Year / Compositor del Año
Armenta
Bad Bunny
Jorsshh
Netón Vega
Roberto "La Paciencia"
Producer of the Year / Productor del Año
Ernesto "Neto" Fernández
JOP
MAG
Roberto "La Paciencia"
Tito Double P
Publisher of the Year / Editorial del Año
Downtown DMP Songs (BMI)
Josa Publishing (BMI)
Sony Latin Music Publishing LLC (BMI)
Street Mob Publishing (BMI)
Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI)
Publishing Corporation of the Year / Corporación Editorial del Año
Downtown Music Publishing
Rimas Entertainment
Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music
Warner Chappell Music