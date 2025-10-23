MIAMI - La organización Billboard celebró los primeros 25 años de los Billboard Latin Music Awards, conocidos como los Latin Billboards, con una gala en la ciudad de Miami, a la que asistieron algunos de los artistas más importantes de la música latina, comenzando por: Bad Bunny., quien recibió el premio de Billboard Top Latin Artist del siglo XXI.

El Conejo comenzó la noche con un récord de 27 nominaciones y el apoyo de sus colegas ante las críticas de los sectores más conservadores de Estados Unidos, tras el anuncio de que será el artista principal del espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl de 2026.

Laura Pausini recibió el Premio Ícono, Peso Pluma el Premio Salón de la Fama y Peso Pluma el premio Vanguardia.

La cantautora colombiana Goyo, la actriz mexicanoamericana Elizabeth Gutiérrez y el conductor mexicano Javier Poza, fueron los escogidos para conducir la gala, que tuvo lugar en el James L. Knight Center, el downtown de la capital del Sol.

Estos son el resto de los nominados y los ganadores. Estos últimos serán señalados en negritas a medida que se vayan anunciando.

Artist of the Year / Artista del Año

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Artist of the Year, New / Artista del Año, Debut

Alemán

Clave Especial

Floyy Menor

Kapo

Netón Vega

Tour of the Year / Gira del Año

Aventura

Chayanne

Luis Miguel

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira

Crossover Artist of the Year / Artista Crossover del Año

Ayra Starr

Benny Blanco

Bruno Mars

ROSÉ

Rvssian

Ty Dolla $ign

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year / Global 200 Artista Latino del Año

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Karol G

Netón Vega

Tito Double P

🎵 SONG CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year / Canción Latina del Año (Global 200)

Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable

Bad Bunny – DTMF

Bad Bunny – Nuevayol

Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – Tu Boda

Hot Latin Song of the Year / Canción Hot Latin del Año

Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable

Bad Bunny – DTMF

Bad Bunny – EOO

Bad Bunny – Nuevayol

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – Tu Boda

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event / Colaboración Vocal del Año

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera – Me Jalo

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – Tu Boda

Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny – Qué Pasaría...

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – Khe?

Tito Double P & Peso Pluma – Dos Días

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male / Artista Masculino del Año

Bad Bunny

Netón Vega

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female / Artista Femenina del Año

Karol G

Selena Gomez

Shakira

Yailin La Más Viral

Young Miko

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Dúo o Grupo del Año

Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

The Marías

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year / Sello Discográfico del Año

Double P

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Song of the Year / Canción del Año (Latin Airplay)

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera – Me Jalo

Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Natti Natasha – Desde Hoy

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – Khe?

Shakira – Soltera

Latin Airplay Label of the Year / Sello Discográfico del Año (Airplay)

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Sales Song of the Year / Canción del Año (Ventas)

Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable

Bad Bunny – DTMF

Bad Bunny – Nuevayol

Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Xavi & Manuel Turizo – En Privado

Streaming Song of the Year / Canción del Año (Streaming)

Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable

Bad Bunny – DTMF

Bad Bunny – Nuevayol

Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – Tu Boda

💿 ALBUM CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE ÁLBUMES

Top Latin Album of the Year / Álbum del Año

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Netón Vega – Mi Vida Mi Muerte

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P – Incómodo

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male / Artista Masculino del Año

Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female / Artista Femenina del Año

Becky G

Cazzu

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Dúo o Grupo del Año

Aventura

Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year / Sello Discográfico del Año

Double P

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

💖 LATIN POP CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE POP LATINO

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Solista del Año

Danny Ocean

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Dúo o Grupo del Año

Ha*Ash

Jesse & Joy

Maná

Morat

Sin Bandera

Latin Pop Song of the Year / Canción Pop del Año

Danny Ocean & Kapo – Imagínate

Maluma – Cosas Pendientes

Rauw Alejandro – Carita Linda

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & The Marías – Ojos Tristes

Shakira – Soltera

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year / Sello Discográfico del Año (Pop Airplay)

AP Global

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Top Latin Pop Album of the Year / Álbum Pop del Año

Cazzu – Latinaje

Danny Ocean – Babylon Club

Kapo – Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha

Latin Mafia – Todos Los Días Todo El Día

Quevedo – Buenas Noches

🌴 TROPICAL CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS TROPICALES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Solista del Año (Tropical)

Elvis Crespo

Jerry Rivera

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Dúo o Grupo del Año (Tropical)

Aventura

Chino & Nacho

Grupo Niche

La Sonora Dinamita

Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year / Canción del Año (Tropical)

Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable

Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos – Ángel

Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Rauw Alejandro – Tú Con Él

Xavi & Manuel Turizo – En Privado

Top Tropical Album of the Year / Álbum del Año (Tropical)

Grupo Kual? Dinastía Pedraza – Los Reyes de la Cumbia Sonidera: En México

Los Hermanos Rosario – Grandes Éxitos

Natti Natasha – En Amargue

Prince Royce – Eterno

Rubby Pérez – ¡Grandes Éxitos!

🇲🇽 REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS REGIONAL MEXICANO

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Solista del Año

Iván Cornejo

Junior H

Netón Vega

Peso Pluma

Tito Double P

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Dúo o Grupo del Año

Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

Los Tigres del Norte

Regional Mexican Song of the Year / Canción del Año (Regional Mexicano)

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera – Me Jalo

Fuerza Regida – Por Esos Ojos

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – Tu Boda

Peso Pluma & Netón Vega – La Patrulla

Tito Double P & Peso Pluma – Dos Días

Top Regional Mexican Album of the Year / Álbum del Año (Regional Mexicano)

Fuerza Regida – 111XPANTÍA

Iván Cornejo – Mirada

Netón Vega – Mi Vida Mi Muerte

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Tito Double P – Incómodo

🔥 LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE RITMO LATINO

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Solista del Año (Ritmo Latino)

Bad Bunny

Feid

Kapo

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Dúo o Grupo del Año (Ritmo Latino)

Alexis & Fido

Baby Rasta & Gringo

J-King & Maximan

Jowell & Randy

Mambo Kingz

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year / Canción del Año (Ritmo Latino)

Bad Bunny – DTMF

Bad Bunny – EOO

Bad Bunny – Nuevayol

Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny – Qué Pasaría...

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – Khe?

Top Latin Rhythm Album of the Year / Álbum del Año (Ritmo Latino)

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

FloyyMenor – El Comienzo

Karol G – Trópicoqueta

Omar Courtz – Primera Musa

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra

✍️ WRITERS & PRODUCERS / ESCRITORES Y PRODUCTORES

Songwriter of the Year / Compositor del Año

Armenta

Bad Bunny

Jorsshh

Netón Vega

Roberto "La Paciencia"

Producer of the Year / Productor del Año

Ernesto "Neto" Fernández

JOP

MAG

Roberto "La Paciencia"

Tito Double P

Publisher of the Year / Editorial del Año

Downtown DMP Songs (BMI)

Josa Publishing (BMI)

Sony Latin Music Publishing LLC (BMI)

Street Mob Publishing (BMI)

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI)

Publishing Corporation of the Year / Corporación Editorial del Año

Downtown Music Publishing

Rimas Entertainment

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music