After posing for a photo with her children, Chrissy Teigen has embroiled herself into a drama again. Many critics rallied to the comment section to call out the cookbook author, saying her actions were inappropriate; what did she do this time?

The internet is divided after the model took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself with her two children, five-year-old Luna, and three-year-old Miles.

The happy family posed for a snap while having a bubble bath in their home. Teigen captioned the post with, "not pictured: endless bickering."

After the photo was shared, fans flocked to the comment section to call out the mom of two.

"So thirsty she's even got the kids involved," one wrote.

"Here we go again with pictures like this again. Keep it private," another one wrote.

Another follower pointed out, "bickering between kids is normal. Taking a bath with your kids is not."

At the time of this writing, Teigen has yet to respond to any of the negative comments on her post. However, loyal fans defended John Legend's wife.

"Cue the idiots who will inevitably say something absurd about this. You and your family are precious," one commented.

READ NOW: Kim Kardashian Makes BIG Move To Make Sure Kanye West Cannot Reconcile With Her Anymore

Chrissy Teigen Wants To Have More Kids After Devastating Loss

Last year, Teigen and John Legend experienced a tragic loss after their son was stillborn after a partial placental abruption. The couple named their child Jack.

According to Page Six, the celebrity couple is planning to have more children after Jack's death. They are willing to undergo IVF or adopt a kid in the future.

"I can't imagine a life without [my children] I just cannot. And I can't imagine a life without more, honestly, so we'll see!" Teigen told People Magazine.

Chrissy Teigen's Other Instagram Controversy

The latest drama comes almost a month after Teigen posted photos of her lavish party inspired by the Netflix series "Squid Game."

The gathering is complete with costumes, decorations, games, and more. Celebrity guests attended the event, including "Pretty Little Liars" actress Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

At the time, many critics called her out as they alleged that Teigen overlooked the true meaning of Squid Game, deeming her actions "tone deaf."

Teigen has not responded to any of the negative comments regarding her party.

READ ALSO: Keiko Nobumoto Heartbreaking Cause of Death, Did The 'Cowboy Bebop' Legendary Scriptwriter Die Due To Cancer?