Jessie J has become the latest celebrity victim in a series of high-profile burglaries targeting the homes of Hollywood's elite.

The 36-year-old singer's Southern California residence was recently hit by thieves, who made off with more than $20,000 worth of jewelry.

According to a report by 'TMZ,' the burglars allegedly broke a back window to gain access to the home.

This incident adds to a growing list of celebrity break-ins that have taken place in Los Angeles over the past few months. Earlier this year, Marlon Wayans' home was targeted while his brother was asleep inside, with a safe being stolen during the robbery. In July, Sarah Hyland's home was also broken into in broad daylight, with thieves smashing a window to enter the property. Bhad Bhabie faced a similar fate later that month when her home was ransacked, with handbags and jewelry taken after thieves broke through her back door.

Even Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson weren't spared from this trend, as their $26 million Pacific Palisades mansion was broken into in August.

While details about what was stolen remain unclear, burglars reportedly smashed glass to access one of the guest houses on the property.

Los Angeles authorities are investigating these incidents but have yet to apprehend anyone in connection to the burglaries. It's also uncertain whether these crimes are linked, though the targeting of wealthy individuals, particularly celebrities, has become a disturbing trend in the city.

This string of high-profile robberies has left many in Los Angeles feeling uneasy, as homes of the rich and famous continue to be targeted by thieves looking for valuable items.

LAPD Interim Chief Dominic Choi told the Board of Police Commissioners how robberies continue to "plague us as a crime problem" earlier this year.