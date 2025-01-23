Karla Sofía Gascón, the star of Emilia Pérez, has made history by becoming the first openly transgender performer to receive an acting nomination at the Oscars.

Gascón is up for the Best Actress Award for her role in the critically acclaimed musical crime thriller, directed by Jacques Audiard.

The film Emilia Pérez, which tells the story of a former Mexican cartel boss seeking a new life as a transgender woman, has become one of the standout titles at this year's Oscars. With a remarkable 13 nominations, the Spanish-language film has set a record for the most nominations ever received by a non-English-language film.

Gascón faces stiff competition in the Best Actress category, where she will compete against Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Demi Moore for The Substance, Mickey Madison in Anora, and Fernanda Torres in I'm Still Here.

This isn't the first time Gascón has broken barriers. Last year, she became the first trans woman to win the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival for her performance in Emilia Pérez. She also made history as the first trans actress to be nominated for the Golden Globes' Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) category, though she lost to Demi Moore.

Earlier this month, Gascón was also announced as a contender for the Leading Actress Award at the BAFTAs, marking another historic first for transgender representation in the awards circuit.

Emilia Pérez follows the story of a cartel boss, portrayed by Gascón, who seeks help from a determined lawyer, played by Zoë Saldaña, to fake her own death in order to undergo gender-affirming surgery. Saldaña has also received recognition for her role, earning a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The 2025 Oscars ceremony, set to take place on March 3, promises to be a groundbreaking event, not only for Gascón but for inclusivity in the film industry.