Big Meech, the co-founder of the Black Mafia Family (BMF), has finally addressed the ongoing feud with 50 Cent after being publicly mocked by the rapper and producer of the hit crime series BMF.

Though Meech didn't name 50 Cent directly, his comments left little doubt about whom he was referring to.

In a video message posted on Instagram, reposted by The Shade Room on Tuesday, Feb. 11, Meech began by saying how he "wasn't gonna address this cause I'm not trying to let nobody trick me off the streets."

Refuting 50's allegations that he's a snitch, Meech declared, "I never folded, I never told. Never will. Death before dishonor. Always, with me." He concluded his statement by focusing on his upcoming "Welcome Back" concert, saying, "I'm doing this for my loved ones, and the support of my friends and family."

The controversy began when 50 Cent took issue with Meech's association with Rick Ross, who will perform at the Florida concert on February 13 alongside rappers Kodak Black, 42 Dugg, and Sexyy Red, and others.

Ross and Meech share a long history, with Ross famously name-dropping Meech on his 2010 track "B.M.F." and reportedly assisting him financially during his time in prison.

However, 50 Cent was quick to criticize Meech over this connection. He posted a sarcastic comment on Instagram, claiming Meech won't even attend his own concert, saying, "Meech is not even gonna be there. He can't go out after 6 pm but don't take my word for it. Go ahead knock yourself out!"

50 didn't stop there.

On February 12, he accused Meech of being an ungrateful father, claiming that while Meech was behind bars, he failed to support his son, Lil Meech, who stars in the BMF series on Starz.

"Why old boy didn't look out for Me Me [Lil Meech] and send him to acting school BIG SCREECH?" he posted. He also boasted about raising $5 million for the Flenory family and mocked Meech for allegedly wearing his son's jewelry, adding, "B***h give the baby back his jewelry!"

50 Cent's rival Rick Ross posted a video announcing his plans for a BMF film. His comments come just after 50 Cent accused Big Meech of cooperating with authorities.

In the clip shared on Instagram in early February, Ross takes a subtle shot at the BMF series produced by 50 Cent, saying, "So look, I do want to do a BMF film because you have been entertained by a lackluster small-budget series. Now it's time to do a big-budget film. Which director? Shout out to my homie F. Gary Gray, Antoine Fuqua, what's up? Tarantino, a lot of legends. This is gon' be big, I can feel it. I'm just talking."

He ends the video with a chuckle and a smile.

"Ross winning the beef," one user wrote. Another defended the BMF series, saying, "That BMF series was the best thing on TV. Every episode was a movie." Others dismissed Ross' announcement, with one user calling his idea "The Tubi special."