VP JD Vance further stoked the heated debate when he openly attacked the comments by Pope Leo XIV concerning theology and war. This escalated the already troubled relationship between the Vatican and the Trump administration.

The remarks came during a Turning Point USA event in Georgia, where Vance, a recent Catholic convert, questioned the pope's authority on doctrinal interpretation and just war theory.

Reporting from The Daily Beast highlighted that Vance appeared to challenge Pope Leo XIV's warnings about U.S. military actions, particularly the pontiff's condemnation of the conflict involving Iran.

A statement attributed to Vance emphasized caution in theological interpretation. "I think it's very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology." He continued his critique by suggesting the pope should be more grounded in established doctrine.

"If you're going to opine on matters of theology, you've got to be careful, you've got to make sure it's anchored in the truth," Vance added, per Yahoo! Entertainment.

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Pope Leo XIV, who had previously spoken against violence and war, reiterated his position in a post widely circulated following his comments on the conflict. "God does not bless any conflict," he said.

The pontiff added a broader theological reflection on peace and discipleship. "Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs."

Vance responded by invoking the Christian tradition of "just war theory," arguing that historical precedent supports military action under certain conditions. He referenced historical conflicts while defending his position on religious doctrine. "How can you say that God is never on the side of those who wield the sword?"

The vice president further insisted that centuries of theological scholarship supported his argument. "There is a thousand-year, more than a thousand-year tradition of just war theory, OK?"

Observers noted the irony of the exchange, as Pope Leo XIV has extensive academic and institutional ties to Augustinian theology, the same tradition frequently cited by Vance.

This conflict arises after a series of disagreements between the Vatican and the U.S. government on certain issues that concern the perception each holds about matters related to the essence of war, moral values, and religion.

This situation is regarded as a unique occurrence of an open disagreement between the vice president of the United States and the Pope, who leads the Catholic faith.

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