Nancy Kerrigan, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir expressed deep sorrow following the tragic plane crash near Washington, D.C., that killed nearly 70 people, including members of the U.S. figure skating community.

The devastating accident occurred late Wednesday night, leaving the skating world reeling.

At a press event on Thursday that was covered by CNN, Kerrigan, visibly emotional, shared her grief at the Skating Club of Boston, where several victims had trained.

"We've been through tragedies before as Americans, as people, and we are strong," Kerrigan said. "I guess it's how we respond to it, and my response is to be with people I care about and love, and I needed support." (Watch the clip below.)

Fighting back tears, Kerrigan encouraged others to cherish their loved ones. She also expressed hope for the families impacted, wishing them strength in the face of unimaginable loss.

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, covering the European Figure Skating Championships, also honored the victims on air. Weir opened their broadcast with a heartfelt statement, per Fox News.

"We were absolutely heartbroken at the news that several members of our skating community were among those lost in the tragic plane crash," he said.

Lipinski, equally emotional, called it an "unimaginable loss" for the tight-knit skating community. "My heart is completely broken," she said. "We are such a close-knit family, and I know our skating community will never be the same." (Listen to the broadcast below.)

Weir added, "Our job is to make sure that everyone's spirit lives on. It's a tremendous loss, and the sorrow we feel is unimaginable."

Both commentators vowed to keep the memory of the victims alive through their work and tributes.

The crash involved an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter over the Potomac River. Rescue efforts quickly shifted to recovery after it was confirmed there were no survivors.

The skating world has united in grief, honoring the victims with moments of silence and heartfelt messages. As Kerrigan noted, "We are strong."